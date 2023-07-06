Daily Dawg Chow 7/6: David Njoku considered a top 10 tight end by PFF

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: QB Preview, Part 2 (Chris Pokorny) Featuring Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
- Second WR added to NFL Supplemental Draft (Thomas Moore) Jackson State’s Malachi Wideman joins Purdue’s Milton Wright as the only eligible players for next week’s event.
- A Martin Emerson appreciation post: Browns may have gotten a steal in last year’s NFL draft (Jared Mueller) Without top picks in the last few NFL drafts, GM Andrew Berry has to be good and lucky
- Browns fans predicting a solid or elite season from Deshaun Watson, think Joshua Dobbs wins the backup role (Chris Pokorny) Capping off our quarterback preview for Browns training camp.
- David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns is a Top 10 TE according to PFF (Factory of Sadness) “Njoku was given a hefty salary last offseason, and he rewarded the Browns with the best season of his career with a 78.7 receiving grade. His 1.55 yards per route run over the past two seasons is eighth-best at the position, and he has just one fumble over that time frame.”
- Who will play nickel in Jim Schwartz’s defense? 23 Browns questions for ‘23 (cleveland.com) “After the Browns traded Hill during the 2022 draft, Newsome repeated the exercise on a full-time basis last season, playing nearly half of his snaps in the slot. Much like everything on the defensive side of the ball in 2022, it just felt off.”
- Browns Headline An Elite PFF Offseason List (Browns Nation) “They will have a full season of Deshaun Watson at quarterback, and they have arguably the best running back in football in Nick Chubb.”
- New Browns Rival Odell Beckham Sends 4-Word Message to Nick Chubb (heavy.com) “The Browns will see the Ravens in Week 4. Baltimore will be Clevelandʻs third AFC North opponent over the first four weeks of the season. Beckham’s now being in the mix with the Ravens will add some extra intrigue to the matchup.”
- NFL Legend thinks Elijah Moore will have a breakout 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier relays what some opinions are out here about the Browns trade acquisition from the Jets
- What would David Njoku have to do to become a top-10 tight end?
- What is your least favorite part of the time between minicamp and training camp?
- Are you glad the fireworks are done?
