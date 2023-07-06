Browns offseason: Who is in, out on the offensive line

The busy offseason for the Cleveland Browns has led to turnover and change at every position group on the roster. Whether players were signed or left in NFL free agency, via trade or added in the NFL draft, the Browns roster looks significantly different going into training camp this month than it did when the 2022 NFL season ended.

While Cleveland fans are the best in the land, it can be easy to miss all of the changes that have happened in the Browns offseason.

Today we start to review the ins and outs of the team’s roster with an eye on the offensive line.

Out

G Hjalte Froholdt - Signed with Arizona

OT/G Chris Hubbard - Remains a free agent

OT/G Joe Haeg - Remains a free agent

Re-signed

C Ethan Pocic

G Michael Dunn

In

G Wes Martin - Signed from Washington

G Colby Gossett - Signed from Atlanta

OT Dawand Jones- Drafted in the 4th round from The Ohio State Buckeyes

C Luke Wypler - Drafted in the 6th round from The Ohio State Buckeyes

A lot of names on the list but the most important are the return of Pocic and the drafting of Jones and Wypler for the future. The rest are moves around the fringes of the team’s depth.