Browns waive 2022 draft pick, sign cornerback

NFL training camps are right around the corner. For the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, playing in the Hall of Fame game also gives them a chance to start training camp a week early. The Browns will start their camp in West Virginia on July 22nd.

As has been the norm since he has taken over in Cleveland, GM Andrew Berry continues to adjust the team’s roster on a regular basis. While some fans might be hoping WR DeAndre Hopkins will be joining the roster, a rare early July roster move was interesting for another reason.

Berry waived center Dawson Deaton with an injury designation and signed CB Thakarius Keyes to replace him. In the press release, we learn a little bit more about Keyes:

Originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Keyes has played in 13 career games with one start between the Chiefs (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021) and Chicago Bears (2021). He spent the majority of the 2022 season on the practice squads of the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens. For his career, Keyes has totaled seven tackles.

The bigger story for the Browns and Berry is Deaton.

Prior to releasing S Richard LeCounte III last season, Berry had not moved on from a single player he had drafted since taking over in 2020. LeCounte was a fifth-round selection in 2021 and was released in October of his second season.

Deaton, a seventh-round selection in 2022, didn’t even make it to training camp of his second year in the NFL. As a rookie, Deaton tore his ACL in August and was placed on injured reserve. The team did not release details of the injury designation but it is likely that last year’s injury played a role.

While just a seventh-round selection, Deaton becomes the first player drafted by Berry to not make it to his second season with the team.