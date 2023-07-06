Data: Browns struggled running the ball on 1st down in 2022 but kept trying

The Cleveland Browns offense has been and will be a big conversation going into the 2023 season. GM Andrew Berry spent the offseason adding weapons in the pass-catching game while ignoring the running back room despite losing D’Ernest Johnson and, likely, Kareem Hunt.

WRs Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin and Cedric Tillman should add dynamic playmakers at multiple levels while TE Jordan Akins adds a productive talent that QB Deshaun Watson has experience with.

Despite all of that, RB Nick Chubb is the most consistent, best weapon on Cleveland’s offense.

How HC Kevin Stefanski uses Chubb has been a bit of consternation for Browns fans. Some simply say he should be run more often. Others have problems with when Chubb was off the field during important plays. Still, others felt that his rushes were mostly predictable.

While we don’t have any data about how many touches Chubb should have or when he should get rest, the predictability of his rushing attempts clearly seem to be a problem.

First, Stefanski called run plays on more first downs than all but six teams, none of which made the playoffs. The data, organized by first-down passes, made it pretty clear to defenses that a run was likely coming on that down:

early down pass rate in the 1st half:



68.4% - KC

67.2% - CIN

66.3% - BUF

64.3% - LAC

62.9% - PHI

59.3% - SEA

59.2% - ARI

58.7% - MIA

58.4% - TB

57.5% - MIN

57.2% - NE

57.2% - DEN

56.9% - JAX

55.9% - NYJ

55.5% - NYG

55.4% - IND

54.7% - BAL

54.6% - LAR

53.5% - LV

53.4% - DET

51.8%… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 6, 2023

(If it doesn’t expand in your browser, Cleveland attempted a pass on 506% of their first downs with Tennessee, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Carolina, Chicago and Washington the only teams to pass less/run more on first down.)

How predictable was it? The second set of data proves that point:

# of 1st down RB runs in the 1st half of games which gained 2 or fewer yds:



58 - TEN

56 - CLE

53 - TB

53 - DAL

48 - NYJ

47 - LV

45 - WAS

45 - JAX

44 - SF

44 - NYG

43 - ARI

43 - LAC

42 - PIT

42 - MIN

41 - IND

41 - SEA

41 - DET

41 - MIA

40 - CHI

40 - NE

39 - BAL

38 - GB

38 - ATL… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 6, 2023

While limited to first-half runs on first down, the data clearly shows that Stefanski calling runs regularly limited the running backs’ ability to pick up good yardage. Simply, Cleveland’s offense was facing second and long way too often early in games.

The amount of early-down runs and the lack of turnover-worthy passes lends credence to a very safe offensive plan in 2022.

In 2023, the hope is that a more varied offensive approach will put the team in a position to be successful. While Chubb may not get as many carries early, how he is used may be more important than how often he is used. Getting to see the team’s lead back out of pistol and shotgun could create a lot of running lanes in 2023 with all those added weapons on the outside.

Chubb was very productive last year from those formations:

Mentioned on NFL Live today I think CLE should shift to more gun/pistol with Watson next year. Was curious to see what Nick Chubb's production looked like from those formations...and:



1st in yds/carry

1st in rushing yards over expectation/carry

3rd in EPA/play pic.twitter.com/KbpVF7tXSi — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 6, 2023

We are just a couple of weeks away from getting a chance to see the new Stefanski offense in action during training camp. We can only hope that a few more throws on first downs make it more successful when they do run the ball on those downs.