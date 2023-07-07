Daily Dawg Chow 7/7: Cleveland releases Dawson Deaton, signs Thakarius Keyes

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL offseason: Who will become the most significant new player for the Browns this year? (Barry Shuck, Ezweav, and Matt Wood)Our experts debate what NFL free agent move, NFL draft pick or trade acquisition will make the biggest impact
- Data: Browns struggled running the ball on 1st down in 2022 but kept trying (Jared Mueller) Nick Chubb’s usage has been a bone of contention for many Browns fans
- Browns waive 2022 draft pick, sign cornerback (Jared Mueller) Dawson Deaton is the quickest Andrew Berry has moved on from one of his draft picks
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: RB Preview, Part 1 (Chris Pokorny) Nick Chubb leads the running back room, but who is the backup?
- Browns offseason: Who is in, out on the offensive line (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency and the NFL draft has led to some change over on the Browns offensive line
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Former Cleveland Browns Linebacker Passes Away at 64 (Sports Illustrated) “Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Johnie Cooks has passed away at the age of 64. The news was confirmed by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on Twitter.”
- Stop sleeping on Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (Spin Zone) “There is a reason the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a $230 million contract which was fully guaranteed. Off-the-field issues aside, Watson is undoubtedly one of the top five quarterbacks in the league on his day, and he didn’t just forget how to play the position.”
- No one is sleeping on the Cleveland Browns, they have too much to prove (Factory of Sadness) “Why would you think this is a team that is capable of being slept on? In four years as the Browns’ GM, Berry has not had one good draft.”
- Browns sign CB Thakarius Keyes (clevelandbrowns.com) “Keyes (6-1, 202) is officially in his third NFL season out of Tulane. Originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round (237th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Keyes has played in 13 career games with one start between the Chiefs (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021) and Chicago Bears (2021).”
- Browns Predicted to Cut Ties With $5 Million Quarterback (heavy.com) “Mond is not so much on the bubble as he is far on the outside looking in,” Cory Kinnan of USA Today’s Browns Wire wrote on Thursday, July 6. “With the selection of [Thompson-Robinson] in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and with Joshua Dobbs getting a fully-guaranteed deal to back up Deshaun Watson this season, there is no room for a fourth quarterback.”
Loading comments...