NFL Supplemental Draft: WR Milton Wright runs 40-yard dash, other Combine drills

While training camps for NFL teams start in a couple of weeks, the NFL Supplemental Draft presents an opportunity to add talent to rosters. This year, two receivers have been approved for Tuesday’s draft: Milton Wright and Malachi Wideman.

While Wright’s name was the first known for the supplemental draft, Wideman was just added this week.

Wright was expected to take the place of Cleveland Browns draftee David Bell as the Purdue Boilermakers' top receiver but was ruled academically ineligible last season. In 2021, alongside Bell, Wright had 57 receptions for 732 yards and seven touchdowns.

Many were hopeful that Wright could be a bigger receiver that could make plays over the top and with the ball in his hands. Today we got information that the former Boilermaker worked out for NFL teams like draft prospects do at the NFL combine and pro days. Wright’s measurements and timing scores lead a bit to be desired:

#Purdue WR Milton Wright (one of two WRs eligible for Tuesday's Supplemental Draft) worked out for NFL teams yesterday. Workout results (per NFL source):



6-1 3/4", 190 lbs

9 1/8, 31 3/4, 77 (Hand/Arm/Wing)

4.69/2.66/1.64 (40/20/10)

7.81 3C

4.69 SS

31" VJ

10'0" Broad — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) July 7, 2023

For reference, Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones measured in at a similar height (6-1 1/2”) but weight 22 pounds heavier with longer arms and bigger hands. DPJ had a faster 40 time (4.48), a much higher vertical jump (44.5) and a better broad jump by over a foot (11’ 7”).

While Peoples-Jones didn’t complete the short shuttle, WR Cedric Tillman did this season where he graded out poorly with a time of 4.4, still significantly better than Wright’s time of 4.69.

Combining his limited production in a pass-heavy offense with the above times makes it likely that Wright is a late-round selection in the upcoming NFL Supplemental Draft, if he is drafted at all.