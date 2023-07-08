Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/8/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Aaron Donald “rumors” make sense for the Rams, Browns would have to push all in to acquire (Jared Mueller) - “Rumors” surrounding DT Aaron Donald bring up the type of player that the Cleveland Browns, and any other team, should sacrifice the future for the present for.
- NFL Supplemental Draft: WR Milton Wright runs 40-yard dash, other Combine drills (Jared Mueller) - While training camps for NFL teams start in a couple of weeks, the NFL Supplemental Draft presents an opportunity to add talent to rosters. This year, two receivers have been approved for Tuesday’s draft: Milton Wright and Malachi Wideman.
Cleveland Browns:
- Who will get the second-most targets this season? (cleveland.com) - Amari Cooper led the Browns last season with 132 targets. It’s likely Cooper will once again see the most targets this season because he is, again, the team’s No. 1 — and best — receiver. This question, however, is about who will see the second-most targets this season for the Browns. To find the answer, let’s dig into some numbers and then make cases for different players on the Browns roster.
- Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the D-Line (clevelandbrowns.com) - With several new pieces, the defensive line could be one of the most improved positions on the roster.
- 4 Browns who could be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2023 (Browns Wire) - The Browns have not had a shortage of Pro Bowlers on their roster despite a subpar record a season ago. All of Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Amari Cooper, Za’Darius Smith, Deshaun Watson, and Jack Conklin have made Pro Bowls at some point in their careers. However, could the likes of wide receiver Elijah Moore join those ranks as he looks for a fresh start?
NFL:
- Has the Raiders’ offense improved this offseason? Here’s where Vegas is better, worse and the same (ESPN) - There were more than a few bumps in the road for the Las Vegas Raiders in their first year of operation under the new regime of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. As such, it’s been an offseason of retooling the roster for Las Vegas — particularly at the most important position in team sports. The offense has star power and a pair of All-Pros at a couple of key skill positions, but questions remain. Such as, did the specific position groups get better, stay the same or trend worse?
- Corey Dillon: Bengals’ Ring of Honor, Hall of Fame omissions are ‘near-criminal’ (The Athletic $$) - On June 5, I reached out to Corey Dillon for a story I was researching about one of his former teammates. Dillon texted back to set up a phone call, and after a brief discussion of the topic I was calling about, the Bengals legend shifted to a message he wanted to deliver. An explosive one. About the Ring of Honor voting, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the inexplicable way he thinks his career has been viewed.
- Alec Ingold would love Dalvin Cook in Dolphins’ RB room: ‘That competition breeds excellence’ (NFL.com) - The Miami Dolphins remain one rumored club interested in adding recently released running back Dalvin Cook to its corps. Despite an already stocked stable, Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold said Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio that players would welcome adding a player of Cook’s caliber.
