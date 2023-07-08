 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/8/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
  • Who will get the second-most targets this season? (cleveland.com) - Amari Cooper led the Browns last season with 132 targets. It’s likely Cooper will once again see the most targets this season because he is, again, the team’s No. 1 — and best — receiver. This question, however, is about who will see the second-most targets this season for the Browns. To find the answer, let’s dig into some numbers and then make cases for different players on the Browns roster.
  • Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the D-Line (clevelandbrowns.com) - With several new pieces, the defensive line could be one of the most improved positions on the roster.
  • 4 Browns who could be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2023 (Browns Wire) - The Browns have not had a shortage of Pro Bowlers on their roster despite a subpar record a season ago. All of Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Amari Cooper, Za’Darius Smith, Deshaun Watson, and Jack Conklin have made Pro Bowls at some point in their careers. However, could the likes of wide receiver Elijah Moore join those ranks as he looks for a fresh start?

Who do you think will make the Pro Bowl for the first time from the Browns this season? Join the comment section below to join our Chow Community chat which continues pics, GIFs, memes and good conversation:

