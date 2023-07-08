Browns offseason: Who is in, out at defensive end

The busy offseason for the Cleveland Browns has led to turnover and change at every position group on the roster. That was true on the offensive line, which we covered recently. It was especially true on the defensive line. Given the changes, we have broken it down into interior and edge players.

Whether players were signed or left in NFL free agency, via trade or added in the NFL draft, the Browns roster looks significantly different going into training camp this month than it did when the 2022 NFL season ended.

While Cleveland fans are the best in the land, it can be easy to miss all of the changes that have happened in the Browns offseason.

We continue the series by looking at the team’s defensive ends, who is in and who is out:

Out

Chase Winovich - Signed with Houston

Jadeveon Clowney - Still a free agent

Stephen Weatherly - Still a free agent

Chris Odom - Still a free agent

Re-signed

None

In

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo - Signed from Houston

Za’Darius Smith - Acquired in a trade from Minnesota

Isaiah McGuire- Drafted in the 4th round from the Missouri Tigers

Only a few names on each list but the potential to upgrade from Clowney and Winovich to Smith and Okoronkwo is exciting. McGuire has some upside and doesn’t have to replace anything from last season as Weatherly and Odom both missed the entire season due to injuries.

Adding those three players to Myles Garrett, Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas should give DC Jim Schwartz some good options and depth.