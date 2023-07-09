Cleveland Browns Training Camp 2023: RB Preview, Part 2

Part 2 of our Cleveland Browns running back preview for training camp features Demetric Felton, Hassan Hall, and Nate McCrary. In Part 1, we looked at Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, and John Kelly.

4. Demetric Felton - Receiver/Utility RB

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 190 lbs | Age: 24

Experience: 3 years | College: UCLA

Is this the last we'll see of Demetric Felton? You hate to start off his training camp profile with a pessimistic view, but that's what I have. It's been clear over the past couple of seasons that the team does not view him as a regular running back; they prefer his abilities as a receiver. But that wide receiver room got even more crowded this offseason.

Last year, Felton had 1 carry for -4 yards and 2 catches for 8 yards all season. Do you see his role increasing?

The X-factor could be if Deshaun Watson builds some type of strong chemistry with Felton in training camp. In our previous article, I talked about how Watson once utilized Duke Johnson in Houston as a 400/400 rusher/receiver in yardage. That seems like a longshot, though, even with the departures of Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson.

Final Roster Odds: 25%

5. Hassan Hall - Rookie RB

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 196 lbs | Age: 22

Experience: Rookie | College: Georgia Tech

Hassan Hall is an undrafted free agent who signed with the Browns after this year's draft. The team gave him a $125,000 signing bonus, showing their level of interest in wanting him in camp before other teams could snag him.

While I'm pessimistic about Felton's odds of being treated as a running back, that doesn't apply to Hall. That means he'll have a great chance at competing for the No. 3 running back job with John Kelly, who has been a practice squad stape for three years. Here is an assessment of Hall's abilities from Lanze Zierlein of NFL.com:

"Hall runs with good physicality and has an explosive burst. He doesn’t create with his vision, but he can gather additional yardage with athleticism and contact toughness. His poor pass protection on tape will work against him, though. Hall will be a long shot to make a team, but his pro day testing and flashes on tape could earn him a camp opportunity."

Here is one highlight from Hall this past season:

HASSAN HALL JUST ICED IT



GEORGIA TECH WILL WIN



pic.twitter.com/KMPL1mMHfl — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 2, 2022

Final Roster Odds: 35%

6. Nate McCrary - Backup RB

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 210 lbs | Age: 24

Experience: 1 year | College: Saginaw Valley State

In 2021, Nate McCrary signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He led the Ravens during the preseason that year, carrying the ball 42 times for 163 yards (3.88 YPC).

McCrary spent most of his rookie season on the Ravens' practice squad, but didn't make the team in 2022. He had a month-long stint on the Panthers' practice squad last year, but is now a member of the Browns' offseason roster. Here is one nice run from McCrary last preseason:

Nate McCrary put on the jets midway through this run pic.twitter.com/B72PihRLX8 — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) August 14, 2022

Zierlein said this about McCrary as a draft prospect in 2021:

"A well-built, small-school running back with good burst and change-of-direction quickness, McCrary needs to prove he can play with the big boys. He has good speed flowing to the perimeter, but his vision is average and he doesn’t run with enough decisiveness, which works against his potential for becoming an outside-zone runner. The physical ability is a plus, but the tape isn’t special considering his level of competition."

Final Roster Odds: 10%