Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/9/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns offseason: Who is in, out at defensive end (Jared Mueller) - NFL free agency cost the team Chase Winovich while Jadeveon Clowney is still available.
- Browns 53-man roster: Battle at WR could end with a unique twist (Jared Mueller) - One of the reasons that many think WR DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t make sense for the Cleveland Browns is the number of quality receivers already on the roster. While Hopkins is better than a few of them, the Browns have already made additions that are likely to make the team’s 53-man roster.
- Nick Chubb is the NFL’s most underrated player (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is arguably the best current running back in the National Football League. However, Nick Chubb is also arguably the most underrated running back in the NFL.
- Who will become the most significant new player for the Browns this year? (Barry Shuck, Ezweav and Matt Wood) - The Cleveland Browns have brought in a lot of new bodies for 2023. So, we wondered out loud because that is what we do sometimes, which of these new guys at the end of the 2023 season will be the most successful? Who will become the most significant to which every Browns fan will declare that Berry hit the jackpot on that player?
- Browns fans predicting a solid or elite season from Deshaun Watson, think Joshua Dobbs wins the backup role (Chris Pokorny) - During our training camp preview on the quarterback position for the Cleveland Browns, we asked two poll questions about the expectations for players. In Part 1 of our preview, we asked fans what their expectations are for QB Deshaun Watson. 54% if fans think he’ll be a very solid quarterback, but not quite his former self. 37% think he’ll return to his elite form. Together, that is 91% confidence in Watson, which is very high. Only 9% think he’ll be inconsistent or laughably bad.
Cleveland Browns:
- What Myles Garrett has to do to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 (cleveland.com) - While Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is cited as one of the league’s best players, he enters his seventh season without an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. What could Garrett do to help his case? Lead the league in sacks, and help the Browns make the playoffs.
- Cleveland Browns rookie class grade & impact for 2023 (Sharp Football Analysis) - With 2023 NFL training camps on the horizon, we’re starting to get an idea of how 2023 NFL draft classes will impact each roster this season. Let’s look at the Cleveland Browns, breaking down the most likely instant-impact rookies from each class, while also providing some insight into why certain early picks may not see the field.
- Can the Cleveland Browns (8.5) go over their season wins total? (nesn.com) - The Cleveland Browns are once again receiving a lot of hype in the NFL, a pattern that seems to repeat itself every season. Despite a mediocre 7-10 record last season, their odds to win the division are surprisingly high, at just +390. It seems they should be closer to +600, given their performance. Their over-under win total is currently set at 8.5.
NFL:
- Bengals DE Sam Hubbard eyeing double-digit sacks in 2023: ‘The best I’ve felt in my whole career’ (NFL.com) - Sam Hubbard broke out on a national stage last season when his 98-yard scoop-and-score in the Wild Card Round propelled the Cincinnati Bengals past the rival Baltimore Ravens, cementing himself in Queen City and NFL lore. But Hubbard has loftier objectives heading into the 2023 season, his sixth year in the pros.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown embraces offseason hype for the Lions’ 2023 season (si.com) - Amon-Ra St. Brown was genuinely upset about losing to Colin Kaepernick while doing a test trial for the video game Wild Card Football. Most people tend not to show their competitive sides a few minutes after first meeting someone. Given how ruthless St. Brown can be with those who’ve doubted him, I wondered what his thoughts were about the Lions’ being the league’s most-hyped team this offseason.
- Ravens feeling ‘dangerous’ with new, improved offense (ESPN) - It’s been all about the offense for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, from a new contract for quarterback Lamar Jackson to a new coordinator in Todd Monken to new wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers.
Join the conversation below, what do you think it will take for Myles to get DPOY? What are your expectations for the rookie class? What did you do this weekend? And more:
