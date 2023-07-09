Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (7/9/23)

Dawgs By Nature:

Cleveland Browns:

What Myles Garrett has to do to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 (cleveland.com) - While Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett is cited as one of the league’s best players, he enters his seventh season without an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. What could Garrett do to help his case? Lead the league in sacks, and help the Browns make the playoffs.

Cleveland Browns rookie class grade & impact for 2023 (Sharp Football Analysis) - With 2023 NFL training camps on the horizon, we’re starting to get an idea of how 2023 NFL draft classes will impact each roster this season. Let’s look at the Cleveland Browns, breaking down the most likely instant-impact rookies from each class, while also providing some insight into why certain early picks may not see the field.

Can the Cleveland Browns (8.5) go over their season wins total? (nesn.com) - The Cleveland Browns are once again receiving a lot of hype in the NFL, a pattern that seems to repeat itself every season. Despite a mediocre 7-10 record last season, their odds to win the division are surprisingly high, at just +390. It seems they should be closer to +600, given their performance. Their over-under win total is currently set at 8.5.

NFL:

Join the conversation below, what do you think it will take for Myles to get DPOY? What are your expectations for the rookie class? What did you do this weekend? And more: