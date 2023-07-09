Browns offseason: Who is in, out at defensive tackle

The busy offseason for the Cleveland Browns has led to turnover and change at every position group on the roster. It was true on the offensive line, which we covered recently and so true on the defensive line that we had to split it into two parts.

Whether players were signed or left in NFL free agency, via trade or added in the NFL draft, the Browns roster looks significantly different going into training camp this month than it did when the 2022 NFL season ended.

While Cleveland fans are the best in the land, it can be easy to miss all of the changes that have happened in the Browns offseason.

After looking at the offensive line and defensive end changes, it is time we turn our eyes to the defensive tackles:

Out

Taven Bryan - Signed with Indianapolis

Ben Stille - Signed with Arizona

Re-signed

Jordan Elliott - Contract adjusted

In

Dalvin Tomlinson - Signed from Minnesota

Trysten Hill - Signed from Arizona

Maurice Hurst - Signed from San Francisco

Siaki Ika - Drafted in the 4th round from the Baylor Bears

Four defensive tackles added, one retained and just two lost (only Bryan played meaningful snaps) could really put the squeeze on those that remain on the roster from last season. There is even some thought that Cleveland could be on the lookout for one more defensive tackle in free agency.