Daily Dawg Chow 8/1: Veteran DT Shelby Harris brought in for a visit

- Report: Browns work out 4, will sign CB (Jared Mueller) Shelby Harris worked out but, for now, Lorenzo Burns reportedly signing
- Browns unofficial depth chart for Hall of Fame Game versus Jets (Jared Mueller) Depth chart doesn’t provide information on who will be playing, however
- Nick Chubb ... pass-catching threat? (Thomas Moore) Opposing defenses may find out this fall just how talented Cleveland’s running back can be in the passing game.
- Hall of Fame game: Three high draft picks to play for Jets, two others, along with Aaron Rodgers, won’t (Jared Mueller) No Sauce Gardner or Garrett Wilson against the Browns
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns breakthrough? Cleveland has talent to rise up in Deshaun Watson’s first full season with franchise (nfl.com) “The AFC is flush with powerhouse teams, but Jeffri Chadiha warns against overlooking Cleveland.”
- Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Hall of Fame Game vs. Jets (cleveland.com) “Cleveland heads to Canton to play New York in the Hall of Fame Game.”
- Bengals vs. Browns Week 1: Odds, Lines, Picks & Best Bets (Forbes) “Joe Burrow and the Bengals are -130 favorites in Week 1 2023 against the Browns.”
- What to know if you’re a Browns fan attending training camp (cleveland.com) “Tuesday will be he the first of eight open practices that fans can attend for free at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus — tickets were made available to reserve on July 13.”
- Browns bring Shelby Harris in for a visit! (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the latest F/A target
