Confirmed: Browns midfield logo up for grabs after one year of Brownie the Elf

The Cleveland Browns like to involve their fans in a lot of things that don’t matter to the actual production on the field. This offseason we saw fans decide on a new, official dog/dawg logo for the team. After a few rounds of voting, the new logo was revealed and quickly added to merchandise.

Last year’s big logo story was the placement of Brownie the Elf as the team’s new midfield artwork. Brownie the Elf’s history with the Browns goes back a long way (and is well worth the read) but we wondered back in April if his placement on the field would be a one-and-done situation.

Monday, Cleveland’s social media made two posts that hint at a potential change to the midfield logo:

see you tomorrow pic.twitter.com/wAtxbFmXOD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 31, 2023

Based on the team’s history, and JW Johnson noting the importance of fan feedback, it is likely that the team will let the fans decide what is at the 50-yard line this year. Brownie could make a return, the new dog logo, the iconic helmet or perhaps something honoring soon-to-be-inducted OL Joe Thomas could be among the vote.

Shane Weir on Facebook noted that Jim Brown’s number would also make sense this season following his passing earlier this year.

Update:

We now have confirmation that the Browns are seeking another fan vote on what should be on the field this season:

What do you want to see in the middle of the field?