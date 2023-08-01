Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 9 - Fans are Back in Berea

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 9 (8/1/23)

1. Welcome Back to Berea! The Browns had a unique start to training camp this year due to the Hall of Fame game, getting to spend the first eight days of training camp at the Greenbriar. On Day 9 of practice on Tuesday, the team was back in Berea for the first training camp practice of the year in front of fans. You can see how far the line extended at the opening:

Here we go Brownies, here we gooo #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/HBwrB4jtku — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 1, 2023

2. What’s New for the Setup? I am hoping to get out to training camp next Wednesday, August 9th, to do my annual training camp video on how things are set up. For now, though, Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 the Fan took a couple of video clips of the West side of camp, where I spotted some immediate changes: the 40-yard dash has been relocated to that area, and there is also a beach volleyball new in the area.

This was the area that the Browns acquired last year (they purchased houses and a church and razed them), and I noted last year that the space was pretty empty and could be utilized for something like more food trucks and sitdown spots to eat. I’ll be curious to see how the Eastern side looks.

The lay of the land on the west side for #Browns fans at training camp this year pic.twitter.com/mqbDd8k7SM — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 1, 2023

3. Field Re-Design is Back: I went to the start of camp in 2022, where I helped get the first look at the new “field design” options. The team is having another vote in 2023, which you can read more about here. I voted for Brownie the Elf last year, and when I cast my vote, I’m doing the same thing. I don’t think the new Dawg logo should be featured too prominently, and I always disliked having nothing at midfield. The Browns helmet logo would be my fallback plan.

4. Getting Those Field Goals Down Pat: K Cade York didn’t succumb to the pressure of being in front of fans. He was 5-of-5 on field goals to open practice, including a long of 53 yards. He later made all of his field goals during the two-minute drills.

5. Mitchell Gets the Pick: You can’t see the clip too well of what happened, but rookie CB Cameron Mitchell picked off QB Deshaun Watson during 11-on-11 drills and took it to the house.

#Browns rookie CB Cam Mitchell picks off Deshaun Watson on a pass intended for Amari Cooper on Day 9. 1st day in Berea pic.twitter.com/6axqjodN32 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2023

6. Two-Minute Offense: Later in practice, the Browns were doing a two-minute drill in 11-on-11s, where the intent seemed to be trying to get into field goal range. QB Deshaun Watson fired a strike to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones on the sideline, helping to set up a successful 44-yard field goal by York.

Deshaun Watson went 5-7 in 2-minute offense in 11-on-11 drills.



Spread the ball around and got down for a FG.



Highlight: Great pass to DPJ on the sideline. #Browns pic.twitter.com/xZ6lKsUPCc — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 1, 2023

7. Setting Up the Play: Before practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that QB Kellen Mond would start the Hall of Fame game. During two-minute drills, Mond found a diving Cedric Tillman on what is being praised as a great catch. That duo should see work together in Canton.

.@Ctillman04 laying out for the diving grab pic.twitter.com/VX3PvahkIY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 1, 2023

8. Good Wishes: We continue to offer good wishes to WR Marquise Goodwin, as you see a feel-good clip here of him with his daughter after practice:

This is the cutest thing. #Browns WR Marquise Goodwin with his daughter after practice. You can just tell how much she looks up to him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/50zz4azRem — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 1, 2023

9. Brownies: Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said that he wants his unit to lead the league in effort and appreciates the leadership shown by Myles Garrett, Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson. ... Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt had praise for the camps that Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and Daylen Baldwin have had thus far. ... Van Pelt also believes that OT James Hudson has “come into his own.” ... CB Mike Ford limped off the field during a kickoff drill with a leg injury. ... CB Greg Newsome left practice at some point, and CB Denzel Ward was seeing reps in the slot. ... Jake Trotter of ESPN Cleveland made it sound like DE Myles Garrett would’ve had sack after sack against LT Jedrick Wills. ... TE Jordan Akins remained out to injury. ... The Puppy Pound was back for another season.

10. Up Next: The Hall of Fame game between the Jets and the Browns is this Thursday evening. Cleveland’s next practice is Sunday, August 6th at 2:00 PM ET.