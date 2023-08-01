Browns set QB rotation for Hall of Fame Game

The Cleveland Browns will open the 2023 preseason on Thursday night when they face the New York Jets in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton.

On Tuesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed what everyone pretty much already knew regarding the quarterback situation for the game as Kellen Mond will get the start before turning it over to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft.

Kellen Mond to start at QB for #Browns Thursday. Dorian Thompson-Robinson to play second half. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) August 1, 2023

For Mond, who has only attempted three passes in his NFL career, it will be an opportunity to showcase his talents for the rest of the league. The Browns will more than likely only keep three quarterbacks on the roster this season, and with Deshaun Watson (QB1) and Joshua Dobbs (QB2) set for two of the slots, Mond will be looking to put as many positive plays on tape as possible, as he said on Tuesday (quote via a team-provided transcript):

“I think when you start to get more experience in the NFL, you start to realize whatever you put on tape is going to be what people think of you and going to be your results. So, every time you step on the field, your goal should be to put good film on tape, play well, execute, and at the end of the day, put the ball in the end zone. So that’s what I’m most excited for.”

As for Thompson-Robinson, he is looking forward to the opportunity to actually get on the field under game conditions (quote via a team-provided transcript):

“I’m ready to just go out there and get an opportunity to play–being a rookie, you don’t really get as much practice reps, so finally being able to get in the game, the time is yours and you get to go out there and show what you can do. It’s fun for me.”

Thursday’s game may be the best opportunity for both quarterbacks to showcase their abilities given that Stefanski will want to give Watson at least some work and get Dobbs prepped for his backup role. It may not be fair to either Mond or Thompson-Robinson to grade them too harshly in what should be a bit of a ragged game, but that is the nature of the third quarterback role in the NFL.

The Browns and the Jets will play the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday at 8 p.m. from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.