Daily Dawg Chow 8/10: Browns complete DL by adding Shelby Harris

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns sign veteran DT Shelby Harris to bolster depth up front (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland fills one of their remaining depth concerns on defense.
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 12 - Live in Berea (Chris Pokorny) Chris Pokorny highlights the vibe and atmosphere at Browns training camp for 2023.
- Joe Burrow’s injury update from Bengals head coach is vague (Jared Mueller) Zac Taylor isn’t giving away too much information on Burrow’s injury
- USA Today’s prediction for the Browns is the best worst-case scenario (Jared Mueller) A winning record but missing the playoffs is painful to see
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns signing free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris to 1-year deal, source tells AP (Associated Press) “Harris, who was released by Seattle in March, agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 31-year-old Harris still had to take a physical.”
- Commanders vs. Browns Preseason: How to Watch, TV Channels, Betting Odds (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns pulled off a big comeback in the second half last week at the Hall of Fame Game, pulling out a win against the New York Jets.”
- Browns to start Deshaun Watson vs. Commanders to continue knocking off rust (Fox News) “Deshaun Watson told reporters Wednesday he will be starting the Cleveland Browns’ preseason game against the Washington Commanders Friday night.”
- Browns Set To Work Out Former Colts RB (Browns Nation) “Cleveland’s second-year running back Jerome Ford injured a hamstring in practice earlier this week. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Ford is “week-to-week.”
- Lazy National Media predicts the Browns to go 6-11 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to a rather interesting recent media piece
Loading comments...