Browns jumbo package might be getting smaller in 2023

The 2023 Cleveland Browns are hoping to look less like the 2022 Cleveland Browns. From Deshaun Watson’s play, DC Jim Schwartz’s arrival, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone’s return in Cleveland to all of the talent added, including Shelby Harris, the Browns hope there is a night and day difference between this year and last.

There will also be a myriad of smaller changes with how the team runs, who is used in what situations and other roster decisions.

This offseason, Cleveland lost a few players who were big names. Recently we saw news about John Johnson III signing, Kareem Hunt taking a couple of visits and Jadeveon Clowney visiting an AFC North rival. QB Jacoby Brissett signed the largest contract of those that left the Browns this offseason.

One of the smaller departures was OL Hjalte Froholdt. Using the word “smaller” to describe someone who is listed at 6’5” and 310 pounds is funny. For 2023, the hope is the loss of Froholdt is small but last year he played in 592 snaps (50% of the team’s) due to Wyatt Teller’s injury, primarily.

When Froholdt wasn’t playing guard or center, he was used as the team’s extra offensive lineman/fullback in the jumbo packages. While it is just one note, Cleveland could downsize from Froholdt to 6’1” Nick Harris for that role this year:

Goal line package: Nick Harris at fullback. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 9, 2023

It has been a rough year for Harris going from the presumed starter in preseason to out for the year immediately in 2022. He returns as the backup to Ethan Pocic but will have to fight off rookie Luke Wypler for that role.

Harris is known for being quick on his feet and his low center of gravity could help him take out defenders from the fullback position.

As players compete for roster spots, the more Harris can do the better his chances of making the team are. Being the designated extra offensive lineman helped Froholdt, maybe it will be the key to Harris sticking around this year.