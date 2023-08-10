Community Conversation: What is success for the Browns in 2023?

The above picture of Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett pumping his fist comes from the 2020 NFL playoffs (that technically take place in the year of 2021). The Browns beat the rival Pittsburgh Steelers after finally returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2002, when they lost to the Steelers.

The team has had just three winning seasons since their return in 1999 and missed the playoffs despite a 10-6 record in 2007.

The two seasons following the playoff run in 2020 have been failures in almost every way they can be:

No playoff appearances

Losing records

High payrolls

Few draft picks

Drama

Former franchise QB no longer with team

and more

We covered yesterday the prediction from USA Today that might be the best worst-case scenario for this season for Cleveland.

Now we come to you with that very question as a part of our Community Conversation. Our Chow Community is awesome in engaging with each other daily but we also want to open up conversations in different ways.

So join our comment section below and tell us, and discuss among yourselves and our staff, what is a successful season for the Browns this year: