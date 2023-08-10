Cleveland Browns Training Camp Tour, 2023 (Video)

I made my annual visit to Cleveland Browns training camp on Wednesday, and also did a write-up about our experience, with pictures included. My video tour processed on YouTube overnight and is available to watch now.

The video starts and ends with me showing some of the surrounding streets in Berea, Ohio. The middle portion is all focused on touring this year's training camp experience from a fan's perspective. There is less emphasis on the players practicing on the field, but if you want to see more of that, be sure to tune into Friday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders!

The video is uploaded to my hobby YouTube travel channel (Poko Traveler). I hope you enjoy!