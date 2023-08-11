Daily Dawg Chow 8/11: Game night, Browns set to take on Washington

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Tour, 2023 (Video) (Chris Pokorny) Watch our full video tour of what’s new at Cleveland Browns training camp this year.
- Community Conversation: What is success for the Browns in 2023? (Jared Mueller) Browns season predictions are all over the place but how do you, DBN fans, define success?
- What to expect from the Browns defense 2023 Edition: Our experts predict (Barry Shuck, Matt Wood, and 1 more) With so many new bodies and a new DC, hopes are high
- Browns jumbo package might be getting smaller in 2023 (Jared Mueller) Browns roster will be interesting this year but Nick Harris replacing Hjalte Froholdt is a new wrinkle
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: How to watch the preseason game on TV (Akron Beacon Journal) “After a victory over the New York Jets in this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the Browns are set to play against the Washington Commanders.”
- Cleveland Browns have built a formidable defensive line (NFL Spin Zone) “The Cleveland Browns finished last in the AFC North in 2022. However, there’s a new-look defensive front that could pave the way for success this season.”
- Cleveland releases parking and Muni-Lot rules, restrictions for Browns game (Cleveland 19) “The City of Cleveland released parking and traffic restrictions that are in effect in downtown Cleveland for each Browns’ home football game.”
- Expect to see starters play in Browns preseason game (Fox 8) “There’s been a lot of talk during training camp and now the preseason about Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and the freedom defensive ends, like Cleveland’s first-year player Ogbo Okoronkwo will have to use their pass rushing instincts.”
- Browns sign Shelby Harris and it’s kind of a big deal (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to the Browns’ latest free agent acquisition
Loading comments...