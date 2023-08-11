Commanders vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

While most teams are getting ready for their first preseason game, the Cleveland Browns will play their second tonight against the Washington Commanders, with many of the starters suiting up. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: WEWS - Chris Rose (play-by-play) & Joe Thomas (analyst).

WEWS - Chris Rose (play-by-play) & Joe Thomas (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 76 degrees (feels like 79 degrees) with a 36% chance of rain. 6 MPH winds from the Southwest.

76 degrees (feels like 79 degrees) with a 36% chance of rain. 6 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Browns by 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 38.5

TV Distribution Map

The game will air locally on WEWS (Channel 5.1). Here are a full list of networks carrying the game, per 506sports:

Chick Hernandez, Brian Mitchell

WRC (NBC/4 - Washington)

WBFF (FOX/45 - Baltimore)

WSOC (ABC/9 - Charlotte)

WTKR (CBS/3 - Norfolk VA)

WRLH (FOX/35 - Richmond VA)

WSLS (NBC/10 - Roanoke VA)

Chris Rose, Joe Thomas

WEWS (ABC/5 - Cleveland)

WBNS (CBS/10 - Columbus)

WYTV (ABC/33 - Youngstown)

WHIO (CBS/7 - Dayton) [tape delay Sat 12 PM]

Connections

Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan (2015-19, offensive line/assistant head coach/interim coach), run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell (2008-09, assistant head coach/same role), G Wes Martin (2019-21, 2022), and LB Jordan Kunaszyk (2020-21) are former Commanders.

(2015-19, offensive line/assistant head coach/interim coach), run game coordinator/running backs coach (2008-09, assistant head coach/same role), G (2019-21, 2022), and LB (2020-21) are former Commanders. Browns executive vice president of football operations/general manager Andrew Berry (Bel Air, MD), chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta (Alexandria, VA), defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz (Halethorpe, MD), chief of staff/assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson (Alexandria, VA), S Rodney McLeod (Hyattsville, MD), G Wyatt Teller (Bealeton, VA), G Michael Dunn (Bethesda, MD), strength & conditioning assistant Josh Christovich (Woodbridge, VA), pro scout Branden Francis (Herndon, VA), director of player engagement Ron Brewe r (Chesapeake, VA), Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow Nemo Washington (Seat Pleasant, MD) are all natives near the Washington D.C. area.

(Bel Air, MD), chief strategy officer (Alexandria, VA), defensive coordinator (Halethorpe, MD), chief of staff/assistant wide receivers coach (Alexandria, VA), S (Hyattsville, MD), G (Bealeton, VA), G (Bethesda, MD), strength & conditioning assistant (Woodbridge, VA), pro scout (Herndon, VA), director of player engagement r (Chesapeake, VA), Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow (Seat Pleasant, MD) are all natives near the Washington D.C. area. Washington’s President Jason Wright (2005-08, RB), senior offensive advisor/game management Ken Zampese (2018, quarterbacks coach), G/T Andrew Wylie, assistant special teams coach Ben Jacobs (2011-12, LB), QB Jacoby Brisset (2022), wide receivers coach Bobby Engram (2010, WR), and college scout Harrison Ritcher (2012-15, intern/player personnel associate) are former Browns. Also, senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes was selected in the 1999 expansion draft by the Browns.

History