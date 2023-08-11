Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns - Preseason Week 1 Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns play their second preseason game as they battle the Washington Commanders! This is your game thread to discuss the action, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

Game: Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns

Date/Time: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Local Television: WEWS - Chris Rose (play-by-play) & Joe Thomas (analyst)

Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Commanders vs. Browns match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!