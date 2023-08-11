Browns inactive list: 16 players won’t suit up tonight

The Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders square off on the shores of Lake Erie tonight in the return of QB Jacoby Brissett. Week 1 of the preseason will see more Browns starters on the field to start the game after 37 players were inactive for the Hall of Fame game last week.

While the NFL requires very specific information during the regular season, in the preseason teams are not required to explain why players are not playing or details on any injuries.

Cleveland will see 16 players not active for tonight’s game for a variety of reasons, some known, some assumed and some unknown but most due to injuries or health issues:

CB Greg Newsome II

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

WR Mike Woods II

WR Jaelon Darden

WR Marquise Goodwin

S Grant Delpit

RB Jerome Ford

LB Matthew Adams

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Isaiah Thomas

G Drew Forbes

TE Harrison Bryant

DE Alex Wright

DT Shelby Harris

DT Trysten Hill

A few, not all, of the known reasons players are out this week: Walker, Grant and Takitaki had season-ending injuries last year and are being eased back in. Goodwin is dealing with blood clots that have kept him out all of camp. Thomas and Wright had surgery this week. Ford has a hamstring issue.

Harris just joined the team and will need to get up to speed.

From last week to this week, the Browns will have 21 extra players on the field which should create some extra levels of excitement in the game.