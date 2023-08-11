Browns injury update: Elijah Moore was taken in for X-Rays

Avoiding injuries is always the most important part of the preseason. It is the reason many teams are cautious about how many snaps starters or important players even see in the preseason.

The Cleveland Browns had injuries after the Hall of Fame game but didn’t play a lot of their key players.

In Week 1 of the preseason, against the Washington Commanders, the Browns gave many of their starters time on the field. The defense forced a safety and looked good while QB Deshaun Watson and WR Elijah Moore had a couple of nice plays.

Moore had a highlight run of 16 yards and one reception. Unfortunately, an injury concern now exists for the team’s new receiver:

Elijah Moore headed to the locker room after being evaluated in the medical tent... #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 12, 2023

There has not been any information on the nature of Moore’s injury. The speedy receiver has been mostly healthy through his first two seasons with no major injuries.

Update:

Finally, as the third quarter started, we got our first update on Moore and it is a positive one it seems:

Elijah Moore went in for an X-ray on his ribs, per the team. X-Rays were negative. #Browns — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) August 12, 2023

End update

With Amari Cooper sitting out of the game and a number of other injuries to the receiver corps, Cleveland will be very limited in their depth the rest of the Friday night game. Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman, Austin Watkins, Mike Harley and Jalen Wayne are the remaining receivers.

We will keep you up to date when information becomes available on Moore’s injury concern.