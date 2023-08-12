 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Dawg Chow 8/12: DeShaun Watson, starting Defense looks sharp against Washington

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
Washington Commanders v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

What are your takeaways from last night’s game? Join our awesome Chow Community and share your thoughts in the comment section below!

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...