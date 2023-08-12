Saturday Dawg Chow 8/12: DeShaun Watson, starting Defense looks sharp against Washington

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns don’t find a spark among lightning delay, lose 17-15 to Commanders in preseason (Chris Pokorny) Deshaun Watson played one series, getting the offense down to the 1 yard line.
- Browns injury update: Elijah Moore was taken in for X-Rays (Jared Mueler) After a fun start for the new Browns WR, we got news that he is headed to the locker room with an injury
- Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns - Preseason Week 1 Game Thread (Chris Pokorny) Discuss the Commanders vs. Browns game with other fans live, as the action unfolds.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Storm, lightning delays start of exhibition between Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns (Associated Press) “At 7:22 p.m., fans in attendance were advised to seek shelter by the public address announcer. There was also a message on the scoreboards saying, “severe weather is approaching.””
- 5 takeaways from Commanders’ preseason win over Browns (Commanders Wire via Yahoo) “Things looked too easy for the Browns on their first possession. Quarterback Deshaun Watson marched them all the way down the field, setting up a first down at the 10-yard line. The Browns were moving the ball on the ground and through the air.”
- 3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson boasts ‘good tempo’ in preseason debut (clevelandbrowns.com) “You know, so much of the focus for us was just operation and getting us in and out and having a good tempo,” Coach Kevin Stefanski said. “So I thought all that was really good.”
- Browns S Grant Delpit graduates from LSU (WOIO) “Delpit spent three years in Baton Rouge wearing the LSU purple and gold, culminating his collegiate athletic career with a National Championship win in 2019.”
- Browns starters look great! (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to game 2 of the preseason
