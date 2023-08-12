Browns worked out 5 including multiple running backs

While training camp and preseason games are going on, the Cleveland Browns front office is also trying to gather as much information on free agents as possible. Whether it is for immediate needs (like RB Jerome Ford’s injury) or to prepare for future needs, workouts help the Browns front office be prepared.

Cleveland’s running back spot was already seen as a concern behind stud Nick Chubb. Ford is unproven and behind him are mostly unknowns. Demetric Felton and John Kelly have shown flashes but the team is still on the lookout for more.

RBs Wes Hills, Jordan Wilkins and Aaron Shampklin were joined by DBs Nate Meadors and Colby Richardson for workouts at the end of the week in Berea:

#Browns worked out Wes Hills, Nate Meadors, Colby Richardson, Aaron Shampklin and Jordan Wilkins — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 11, 2023

Wilkins has played in 54 games in the NFL since 2018. He averaged over 5.5 yards per carry his first two seasons, on 111 rushing attempts but has only had 13 carries the last two seasons.

Hills played in one NFL game, back in 2019, where he had 10 carries for 21 yards and two touchdowns. He led the USFL in rushing in 2023 with 679 yards.

Shampklin has not played in an NFL and had just 12 carries in the USFL this year.

Meadors is a known name for Browns fans despite never getting on the field in a regular season game for the team. The safety was on the team’s practice squad for parts of 2021 and 2022.

Richardson was an undrafted free agent that signed with the Carolina Panthers after the draft.

With the team’s second preseason game complete and injuries piling up, Cleveland might look to sign a couple of new players over the weekend going into their joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

Stayed tuned for all news surrounding the Browns roster.