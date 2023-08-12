Browns LB Jacob Phillips suffers season-ending pectoral injury for second year in a row

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips departed Friday night's preseason game against the Washington Commanders with an injury. On Saturday, the diagnosis for him was revealed to not be good: for the second year in a row, he has suffering a torn pectoral and will have season-ending surgery.

Last year, Phillips suffered a pectoral injury after replacing Anthony Walker in the starting lineup (who was out with an injury of his own). The year before that, he missed significant time with a biceps injury. To say that health has been unkind to Phillips during his young career would be an understatement.

Linebacker is the one position that the team has not upgraded much. They will be leaning heavily on Jerrmiah Owusu-Koramoah, Walker and Sione Takitaki, the latter two of whom are coming off significant injuries last year.

In other news, the Browns are signing running back Jordan Wilkins, who was among five players who worked out recently.