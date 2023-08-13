Daily Dawg Chow: Browns roster moves, stock down, special teams talk and more

Cleveland Browns news and analysis for 8/13/2023:
From Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns lose linebacker for the season, sign running back: Phillips has had the worst luck when it comes to injuries in the NFL.
- Cleveland brings in five for workouts: Browns roster could be thin at RB if Jerome Ford’s injury lingers
- Recapping a late-night loss on Friday vs the Commanders: Browns don’t find a spark among lightning delay, lose 17-15 to Commanders in preseason
Browns news from around the internet:
- Five players who hurt their stock in the second preseason game (Browns Wire): Unfortunately, not everyone played well on Friday with several players including key contributors having bad nights. The backup offensive linemen weren’t as sharp as the week before that have led some to be worried about some of the depth there.
- Browns 53-man roster prediction after recent moves (The OBR): There is going to be competition across the roster for who makes the final team which is really healthy because it will get the best out of the players plus, if someone goes down injured, there is a solid player behind them rather than having a giant hole in the team.
- Report: Browns to sign safety Nate Meadors (Browns Digest): According to our own Noah Weiskopf, the Cleveland Browns are signing defensive back Nate Meadors.
- 5 takeaways from Deshaun Watson, Kevin Stefanski’s press conferences (Browns Wire): After the Cleveland Browns lost to the Washington Commanders 17-15 in their second preseason game, head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Deshaun Watson addressed the media. The two shared their thoughts mainly on the first-string offense and the rest of the game.
- Special Teams’ Job: Don’t mess it up (Quincy Carrier): Sounds pretty simple, huh?!
Besides Cade York, what is the biggest question you have about the Browns after two preseason games? Join our Chow Community in discussing in our comment section below:
Loading comments...