NFL free agency: Jadeveon Clowney’s second team visit ends without a contract offer

The Cleveland Browns have had a few injury issues on their defensive line but it is unlikely the team will ever be desperate enough to bring back DE Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney, like RB Kareem Hunt, remains a free agent weeks into training camp.

Safety John Johnson III is the only big-name free agent to sign from last year’s Cleveland team.

Clowney visited AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens earlier this week but left without signing a contract.

In two seasons with the Browns, Clowney wasn’t able to live up to his contracts and ended his time with the team by being sent home. The former top overall pick tried to walk back his negative statements about Myles Garrett and the Cleveland franchise but to no avail.

After not signing with the Ravens, the hulking defensive end visited the Jacksonville Jaguars, another playoff contender in the AFC, but once again left without a deal:

Free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney visited the #Jaguars today, and his visit just ended, source said. No contract is imminent for Clowney, who also visited the #Ravens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2023

Whether it is the way he talked about the Browns at the end of last season, his injury history, limited sacks or contract demands (or a combination of those), Clowney’s future seems up in the air for this upcoming season and beyond.

The 30-year-old from the South Carolina Gamecocks has played in 109 games since coming into the league in 2014. He has 320 tackles, 109 QB hits, 90 tackles for loss, 43 sacks, 23 passes defended, 13 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and an interception. While Clowney had a lot of different stats, his best role was setting the edge in the run game and pushing the pocket against the pass.

Clowney may have to wait until injuries open up a spot and playing time but his negative statements about his teammates, while still on the team, likely weigh on new teams deciding to sign him or not.

