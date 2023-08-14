Daily Dawg Chow 8/14: Browns bring in Nate Meadors and Jordan Wilkins

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns decisions at three positions could hurt them early in 2023 (Jared Mueller) Cade York’s struggles, Jerome Ford’s injury and remaining depth at linebacker remain concerns
- NFL free agency: Jadeveon Clowney’s second team visit ends without a contract offer (Jared Mueller) Despite injuries on the defensive line, almost no chance Jadeveon Clowney returns to the Browns
- Isn’t it time to bring in another kicker as competition for Cade York? (Barry Shuck) Another year of the inconsistent kicking game may be the norm
- Starters on special teams: Bubba Ventrone, urgency or both? (Jared Mueller) Seeing Juan Thornhill and JOK on opening kick coverage was strange
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns place LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve, sign 2 players (clevelandbrowns.com) “Meadors (5-11, 191) is officially a first-year player out of UCLA. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Minnesota in 2019. Over the course of his career, he has spent time on the Minnesota Vikings (2019-20) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2020) active roster and played in three games, totaling three tackles.”
- 4 Cleveland Browns who stood out on offense against Washington (Dawg Pound Daily) “The second preseason game is in the books as we inch closer to week 1 of the NFL Season. We finally looked at some of the Browns starters on the offensive end of the ball, who showed tremendous promise.”
- Spadaro: Joint practices add spice to preseason affair with Browns (philadelphiaeagles.com) “Cleveland brings to town a team that has high hopes for the 2023 season with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the system for his first full season, with an experienced offensive line, a power running game, and a defense that is led by one of the best pass rushers in the league.”
- PFF’s 10 highest-graded Browns on offense against the Commanders (Browns Wire via Yahoo) “Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson continued his impressive preseason and Kellen Mond have some nice plays late in the game. Elijah Moore showed his versatility by lining up in the backfield and producing from that spot while camp standout Austin Watkins continued to shine.”
- “You’re lying Watson was terrible!” Reacting to hot takes (Youtube) Quincy Carrier goes over some takes from the most recent preseason game
