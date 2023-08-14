Browns, Eagles joint practice schedule this week

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles will once again share practice time during training camp. Last year, the Browns and Eagles joint practices were full of spirited competition between the two teams.

There is an overlap for Cleveland’s top guys back to Philadelphia. GM Andrew Berry spent one year with the Eagles franchise before returning to run the Browns. HC Kevin Stefanski was born in Philadelphia and attended the University of Pennsylvania (Penn).

Given the importance of this season, it is not surprising that Cleveland fans are chomping at the bit for any piece of information about the team as possible. Browns fans are especially dedicated even in down seasons. To keep you up to date on when you can expect news, press conferences and practices, we shared the team’s schedule last week and will again this week for the joint practices:

Monday

2 PM - Practice from Philadelphia

Players and Stefanski are expected to speak after practice but time is to be determined

Tuesday

2 PM - Practice from Philadelphia

Players and Stefanski are expected to speak after practice but time is to be determined

Wednesday

Day off

No media availability

Thursday

7:30 PM - Preseason game between the Browns and Eagles from Lincoln Financial Field

Media availability following

Friday

Stefanski to speak at a time to be determined

Saturday

Day off

No media availability

Sunday