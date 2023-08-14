Eagles reporter takes jab at Browns in advance of joint practices

The Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in joint practices this week before their preseason game on Thursday night. The two teams have connections off the field including Browns GM Andrew Berry’s shared time with both teams.

The relationship between the two teams led to joint practices last year that seemed to go well overall.

The point of joint practices is to get to hit players with a different jersey on, allows teams to focus on very specific things while keeping players safer than game situations. The shared plan between the teams allows both the Browns and Eagles to meet their goals.

Many believe that joint practices achieve more than the actual preseason game.

A beat writer covering Philadelphia looked ahead to the joint practices while taking a chance to take a jab at Cleveland:

Very excited for the joint practices this week



Joint practices are the best chance to get a really good look at the where the team is at with tons of competitive reps. Even though it’s the Browns, this will be great work for the #Eagles



There will be tweets



# — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 13, 2023

Right now, anyone connected to the Eagles is able to gloat after falling just short in the Super Bowl last season. “Even though it’s the Browns...” continues to show just how negative the opinion of the team is around the NFL.

While the team can do a little bit to earn respect this week, none of that matters. All that matters is winning on the field when the regular season starts in September. Until that happens, anyone and everyone (including fans and media) can poke fun at Cleveland.