NFL free agency: Another Browns free agent takes his first visit

When the 2023 NFL offseason kicked off, it seemed likely that quite a few Cleveland Browns free agents would not be returning to the team. With a new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, and a new special teams coordinator, Bubba Ventrone, the Browns were likely shifting priorities.

Given the struggles in those two phases of the game, a shift was warranted and welcomed.

The three biggest names among Cleveland’s free agents have struggled to find work or even interest until recently. Safety John Johnson III returned to the Los Angeles Rams after training camp began. RB Kareem Hunt and DE Jadeveon Clowney both have had recent visits to multiple teams but have left without contracts.

Hunt visited the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts while Clowney met with the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Monday, another Browns free agent had his first planned visit announced with safety Ronnie Harrison also visiting the Colts:

Source: Former #Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. is working out for the #Colts today.



Harrison has been a valuable playmaker in the secondary — recording 5 career INTs, 9 TFLs and 223 tackles. pic.twitter.com/ZZE3DvBEt4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 14, 2023

While the above tweet notes Harrison’s stats, the safety struggled in coverage during his three seasons as a member of Cleveland’s organization. Evaluating Browns defenders the past three years has been tough given DC Joe Woods’ schemes often leaving a lot to be desired.

With free agent addition Juan Thornhill joining Grant Delpit as starters and Rodney McLeod providing support as the primary backup, Cleveland didn’t have a role for Harrison moving forward.