 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

More updates on 3 Browns stars leaving practice and their specific issues

Two huge potential medical issues worth watching

By Jared Mueller Updated
/ new
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

While fans hope to see a well-oiled machine in training camp and preseason, NFL franchises care almost only about entering the regular season healthy. The Cleveland Browns have already seen their fair share of injuries or injury scares, WR Elijah Moore getting X-Rays during the team’s second preseason game for example.

LB Jacob Phillips and WR Michael Woods II will likely miss the season and WR Marquise Goodwin is dealing with blood clots that leave his season up in the air.

While those three may not be considered stars or starters, the atrophy on the roster is real when injuries pile up.

During the first day of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles a much bigger concern has raised its head with OT Jack Conklin entering the medical tent and then heading to the locker room:

Then, even bigger, DE Myles Garrett walked off the field with trainers:

Shortly after that, CB Denzel Ward walked off with the medical staff:

According to The Weather Channel, it is currently 88 degrees, feels like 91 degrees with 46% humidity in Philadelphia. Heat and humidity can be a concern for players, especially after traveling.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski spoke with the media prior to today’s practice so we may not get much official information about any of the above injuries until tomorrow.

Updates:

Cleveland has provided information on the specific injuries:

Looks like good news for Garrett and Ward, according to a couple of reports:

Despite that report, both Ward and Conklin were seen walking to the team bus with medical staff:

Myles Garrett would be the biggest injury but between Jack Conklin and Denzel Ward, which is more important to the Browns this season?

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...