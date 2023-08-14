What Eagles media has to say about the Browns from the first joint practice

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles are once again matching up in joint practices in advance of their Thursday night preseason game. We’ve already had three injury scares in the first practice and very few highlight videos due to the Eagles' media regulations.

While we are all used to getting updates from Camryn Justice, Tony Grossi, Zak Jackson, Fred Greetham and the rest of the Browns beat writers, we also wanted to get a feel for what Philadelphia’s beat was saying about the visitors this week. One of which took at jab at Cleveland’s team on Sunday.

On the first day of practice, we got a lot of interesting notes from the Eagles beat writers:

Myles Garrett Impressing

Non-Eagles tweet: I would take Myles Garrett over Nick Bosa in half a heartbeat. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 14, 2023

Defensive Line as a Whole Controlling the Great Philly OLine

Gotta say Browns D-line has gotten better of Eagles O-line so far. Myles Garrett has had success going against Mailata — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 14, 2023

Despite the early jab at the team, and numerous comments from Eagles fans deriding him as a shock jock type, Eliot Shorr-Parks was keeping the stats:

I have the Browns defensive line down with 6 sacks so far v Hurts and 1st team offense. Might be 1-2 more that we’re close. Rough day for offense #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 14, 2023

Browns Corners Playing Tough Against Top-Flight WRs

Denzel Ward went in tent for #Browns. He and DeVonta Smith were having quite the duel #Eagles — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) August 14, 2023

Despite the lauding and despite Martin Emerson being in the right place here against one of the best in the league, A.J. Brown, the Philly receiver still pulls it in:

Jalen Hurts-AJ Brown connection in 1 on 1s vs Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/etxpL7jO0J — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 14, 2023

A good sign that the quicker receiver was matched up with Denzel Ward while the bigger receiver was working with Emerson. DC Jim Schwartz wants to play to his players’ strengths and this is a sign of it.

Cleveland’s Offensive Line Struggles Versus Great Defensive Line

Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith both separately “sacked” Deshaun Watson. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 14, 2023

Practice ends as — drum roll — Jalen Carter sacks Watson. JC was a beast today. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 14, 2023

Josh Sweat just “sacked” Deshaun Watson. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 14, 2023

Deshaun Watson Not Looking Crisp

Deshaun Watson picked off by Reed Blankenship after ball was nearly picked by Zach Cunningham but bounced off the LB’s hands. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 14, 2023

To be fair, as noted by the same beat group, Jalen Hurts didn’t look good today either but he has far less to prove.

Not Great From Cleveland’s Receivers

Browns receivers having a hard time catching ball on this 11-11 session — Ed Kracz (@kracze) August 14, 2023

We will be back tomorrow with even more from Eagles writers including summary notes about what they saw from the Browns.