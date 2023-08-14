Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 13 - Welcome to Philly

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 13 (8/14/23)

1. Law of the Land: While the joint practices are fun in theory to think about, they actually offer less insight as far as training camp practices go. The joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles are not open to the public, and as Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer points out, only individual drills could be filmed by the local media.

Shortly before joint practices between #Browns and #Eagles at the NovaCare Complex in Philly. (Only allowed to film individual drills) pic.twitter.com/azEzLJ7dbw — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 14, 2023

2. Pre-Practice Injury Notes: Prior to practice, the big news was that CB Greg Newsome would return to action against Philadelphia. Also of note is that WR Elijah Moore, who left last week's preseason game, would not practice today.

3. Browns' Defense Making an Impression: There was no tackling permitted, but early reports were giving credit to the Browns' defense, particularly up front, for winning the battle against the Eagles' offense. That was a sharp contrast from a year ago.

Last year, Eagles reporters said Philly won handily in Berea.



This year, they're saying the Browns defense is winning Day 1. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) August 14, 2023

I have the Browns defensive line down with 6 sacks so far v Hurts and 1st team offense. Might be 1-2 more that we’re close. Rough day for offense #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 14, 2023

4. Big-Name Browns Players Depart Practice: Three big-named players from the Browns left practice in order: RT Jack Conklin, DE Myles Garrett, and CB Denzel Ward. We have all of the latest news on their condition here; but the good news is that none of the injuries seem too serious.

5. Something to Work On: After Conklin left, RT James Hudson filled in at right tackle. Twice on the day, the Browns appeared to have a mix-up on an option play that led to a fumble.

For the second time today, some sort of option play goes wrong and the Browns lose a fumble. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 14, 2023

6. Just Like Old Times: Here is a shot of Joel Bitonio and Joe Thomas chatting it up at practice, just like old times.

Joel and Joe pic.twitter.com/kRxjRffFFO — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) August 14, 2023

7. Brownies: DT Shelby Harris made his debut for Cleveland. ... CB A.J. Green did not practice. ... LB Sione Takitaki and LB Anthony Walker played together in the nickel. ... DE Myles Garrett was signing autographs for Philadelphia kids after practice. ... Joe Thomas was attending practice as media. ... The Browns' offense equally struggled as much as the Eagles' offense. ... Practice started at 5 pm.

8. Up Next: The Browns will have a joint practice with the Eagles again at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, before their preseason game on Thursday.