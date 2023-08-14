 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 13 - Welcome to Philly

The Browns begin their joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns Training Camp Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 13 (8/14/23)

1. Law of the Land: While the joint practices are fun in theory to think about, they actually offer less insight as far as training camp practices go. The joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles are not open to the public, and as Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer points out, only individual drills could be filmed by the local media.

2. Pre-Practice Injury Notes: Prior to practice, the big news was that CB Greg Newsome would return to action against Philadelphia. Also of note is that WR Elijah Moore, who left last week's preseason game, would not practice today.

3. Browns' Defense Making an Impression: There was no tackling permitted, but early reports were giving credit to the Browns' defense, particularly up front, for winning the battle against the Eagles' offense. That was a sharp contrast from a year ago.

4. Big-Name Browns Players Depart Practice: Three big-named players from the Browns left practice in order: RT Jack Conklin, DE Myles Garrett, and CB Denzel Ward. We have all of the latest news on their condition here; but the good news is that none of the injuries seem too serious.

5. Something to Work On: After Conklin left, RT James Hudson filled in at right tackle. Twice on the day, the Browns appeared to have a mix-up on an option play that led to a fumble.

6. Just Like Old Times: Here is a shot of Joel Bitonio and Joe Thomas chatting it up at practice, just like old times.

7. Brownies: DT Shelby Harris made his debut for Cleveland. ... CB A.J. Green did not practice. ... LB Sione Takitaki and LB Anthony Walker played together in the nickel. ... DE Myles Garrett was signing autographs for Philadelphia kids after practice. ... Joe Thomas was attending practice as media. ... The Browns' offense equally struggled as much as the Eagles' offense. ... Practice started at 5 pm.

8. Up Next: The Browns will have a joint practice with the Eagles again at 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, before their preseason game on Thursday.

