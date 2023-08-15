Daily Dawg Chow 8/14: Rookie tackle Dawand Jones impressing

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: Another Browns free agent takes his first visit (Jared Mueller) NFL free agency hasn’t gone well for top Browns free agents like Ronnie Harrison
- A young LB becomes available if Browns are interested (Thomas Moore) With Cleveland dealing with injuries at linebacker, would they “kick the tires” on Mykal Walker after his release by the Falcons?
- Eagles reporter takes jab at Browns in advance of joint practices (Jared Mueller) The opinion around the league about the Browns is low
- Browns, Eagles joint practice schedule this week (Jared Mueller) Training camps collide for the second year in a row
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Dawand Jones, former Ohio State OL, ‘impressive’ for Cleveland Browns (The Columbus Dispatch) “Through two NFL preseason games, Dawand Jones is making his presence felt on the Cleveland Browns offensive line.”
- Browns tweak start time for Aug. 20 training camp practice (clevelandbrowns.com) “ As part of this year’s new theme days, the Browns will be hosting Superhero Day on Aug. 20, which was previously rescheduled due to weather, as well as Browns Backers Day.”
- Cleveland Browns Partner with Avocados from Peru and Meijer to Announce the Ultimate Sweepstakes of the Football Season (PR Newswire) “Three fans will then be selected as semi-finalists to participate in an on-field halftime competition during the Cleveland Browns – Arizona Cardinals game on Nov. 5 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.”
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson the Security Blanket Browns Need (Sports Illustrated) “The early returns on rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson suggest he can the long-term backup to Deshaun Watson for the Cleveland Browns.”
- What is going on with Greg Newsome’s injury? QnA (Youtube) Quincy Carrier answers some commenter questions, including about the Browns’ third year corner
Loading comments...