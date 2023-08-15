Dawand Jones snap count, PFF data gives context to preseason success

The Cleveland Browns selections in the 2023 NFL draft were almost all about the future. While WR Cedric Tillman and DT Siaki Ika, the team’s third-round picks, could contribute this season, the team mostly addressed future needs.

Tillman could replace free-agent-to-be Donovan Peoples-Jones

Ika could replace Jordan Elliott and, now, Shelby Harris who have one-year contracts

and, now, who have one-year contracts Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler could be a big part of the offensive line of the future

and could be a big part of the offensive line of the future Isaiah McGuire will be needed to help offset if Za’Darius Smith leaves after this year

will be needed to help offset if leaves after this year Dorian Thompson-Robinson seems well-suited as the long-term backup QB

seems well-suited as the long-term backup QB Cameron Mitchell is in place as AJ Green hits free agency next year

So far during preseason, Thompson-Robinson and Jones have been the big stories from Cleveland’s rookie class. DTR has looked the part of a strong-armed, dual-threat QB but Jones is the BIG man of the class.

We shared in Tuesday’s Daily Dawg Chow a link about how impressive Jones has been. PFF’s snap count and data provide even more context:

Dawand Jones has already played 128 preseason snaps.



That's more than most OTs will see all preseason.



Browns are really giving him an extended look/workout at right tackle.



So far: 79 pass-blocking snaps, 1 hurry allowed. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 14, 2023

Jones looked good against young high draft picks and seasoned veterans so far during the two preseason games. While it is only one rep, blocking Philadelphia Eagles veteran DE Brandon Graham is very impressive (so much so that we used a screenshot as the photo above):

Rookie Dawand Jones vs former All-Pro Brandon Graham this round goes to the rookie #DawgPound.



@Browns pic.twitter.com/n4aX9mnRaT — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) August 15, 2023

At his size, Jones being able to play that many snaps in his first preseason in the NFL including that many times pass protecting while only giving up one hurry is more than impressive. While Jones is unlikely to be a big part of the team this season, barring injuries, the hype for the mammoth offensive lineman will grow and grow.

While the PFF data provides context, the one on one rep with Graham gives a visual of just how good he is/can be.