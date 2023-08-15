Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 14 - Into High Gear

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 14 (8/15/23)

1. Move it On Up: Originally scheduled for 5:00 PM again, the second practice between the Browns and Eagles was bumped up to 1:45 PM, due to the threat of rain in the forecast. With that said, though, the weather was still pretty uncomfortable during practice, getting up to a “feels like” temperature of 96 degrees.

Day 2 of joint #Browns #Eagles practices in Philly. 89 degrees but “feels like” temp of 96. Earlier, shorter, and shorter yardage stuff pic.twitter.com/24GDv2AQ6s — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023

2. QB Plan: I think this is following a similar script as last year: because the starters got two days of practice in against the Eagles, the coaches feel no need to see them then square off in the preseason game. Therefore, Thursday’s game against the Eagles will be a nice showcasing for rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson:

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start on Thursday night against the Eagles. QB Kellen Mond will play in the second half. Watson and Dobbs will not play, per coach Kevin Stefanski. #DawgPound — Mac Robinson (@MacRobinson95) August 15, 2023

3. Injury Updates: Health-wise, most of the Browns’ players were available, negating the slight scare of DE Myles Garrett and CB Denzel Ward leaving practice on Monday. RT Jack Conklin was out, though, because players typically don’t get cleared of a concussion in a day. That meant OT James Hudson would be filling in for him at right tackle. LB Matthew Adams returned to practice, but TE Harrison Bryant is still absent for a non-football health matter.

4. Drill of the Day: It was nice to see WR Elijah Moore back in action, considering the weapon he is expected to be for the offense:

#Browns WR Elijah Moore (ribs) back in individual drills on Day 2 of joint practices with #Eagles pic.twitter.com/yDKp4BmuTg — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023

5. One-on-One: We don't get a lot of video clips of Browns-Eagles practices, but here is a clip of Deshaun Watson threading the needle against a defender in 1-on-1 drills:

6. Calling it Tight: It's been tough to defend David Njoku all camp, and the Eagles were flagged for pass interference when trying to do so. The officials were calling some things tight:

Someone just covered Njoku for the first time all camp, but Reed Blankenship got flagged for end zone PI in doing so. Next play nice slant to DPJ for a touchdown negated by hands to the face call on the Browns. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023

7. Do it on Gameday Now: K Cade York had no problems nailing his field goals in practice again, but we need him to get it straight on gameday.

York just made all six of his field goals, all with plenty to spare. The last three were 47, 49 and 54.



Now that’s all settled and out of the way, so… — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023

8. Brownies: An Eagles player knocked RB Demetric Felton late, leading to rookie OT Dawand Jones mixing it up with some Eagles players. ... There were several other physical dust-ups after that, usually initiated by Philadelphia. ... An Eagles reporter says the Browns weren’t bad on the second practice, but that Philadelphia stepped it up and was just better.

9. Up Next: The Browns will play the Eagles Thursday night for their third preseason game.