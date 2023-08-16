Browns Reacts Survey: Preseason - What position is of most concern?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Cleveland Browns’ regular season will be here before you know it, and that means another year of measuring fan confidence from week-to-week! To get a baseline barometer, we’re having a preseason confidence vote, so be sure to cast your ballot on that below.

In addition to that, we’re also asking fans about which position they are most concerned with heading into the regular season. The choices are backup running back, linebacker, and kicker. I picked those as the three options because of the camp-related issues: Jerome Ford’s injury has left some uncertainty at backup running back, Jacob Phillips is having season-ending surgery (and linebacker is the one unit the team did not try to upgrade this offseason), and then Cade York has been missing his preseason game kicks.

We’ll have the results by this Friday, so vote now!