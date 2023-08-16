Daily Dawg Chow 8/16: Browns and Eagles getting after it in practice

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Joel Bitonio: ‘Sometimes there are cheap shots’ (Thomas Moore) Browns guard a bit miffed as the second day of practice against the Philadelphia Eagles was heated at times.
- 2 Browns youngsters deemed “winners” in Week 1 of preseason (Jared Mueller) NFL draft and street free agency brought the Browns two stars in Week 1
- Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 14 - Into High Gear (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland and Philadelphia finish off their set of two practices against each other.
- ‘Get His A**!’ Eagles vs. Browns Practice Ramps Up Intensity (Sports Illustrated) “Cleveland was probably happy with how they performed (Monday) and we had a little bit more grit to us (Tuesday),” said center Jason Kelce. “You have to come out here with that intensity every day, and it’s a good wake-up call to be honest with you.”
- Eagles took some ‘cheap shots’ at Deshaun Watson and other Browns on Day 2, guard Joel Bitonio says (cleveland.com) “Specifically, he was miffed that the Eagles played it too fast and loose with Deshaun Watson, with defensive end Josh Sweat at one point knocking the ball out of his hand on a would-be strip-sack.”
- Browns’ Myles Garrett practices after foot issue; tackle Jack Conklin is in concussion protocol (Associated Press) “Browns’ Myles Garrett practices after foot issue; tackle Jack Conklin is in concussion protocol”
- WHIO-TV to air Cleveland Browns game Thursday, preempting CBS Prime programs (WOIO) “The game will preempt episodes of Entertainment Tonight, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Big Brother, and The Challenge USA.”
- Expectations for the Browns joint practice with the Eagles (Youtube) Quincy Carrier goes over what’s to be expected with this week of joint practices and game Thursday
