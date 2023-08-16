Ravens star injured, could miss first game versus Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with a number of injury issues so far in training camp. NFL injuries are the top concern of every team during training camp with nothing else coming even close.

Thankfully, it seems the Browns avoided anything major when DE Myles Garrett, CB Denzel Ward and OT Jack Conklin all left practice on Monday. WR Elijah Moore is dealing with a rib injury and a number of other players are banged up.

LB Jacob Phillips was lost again for the year while WR Marquise Goodwin’s season is up in the air with blood clots.

In the AFC North, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s injury has led the news but the Baltimore Ravens were dealt a blow on Wednesday as well:

#Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and he's expected to have surgery today, sources say. The hope is he's back in a little over a month. So, out for the first couple games. https://t.co/gkCiVoGuI3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023

“A little over a month” leaves a lot up in the air for the Ravens with the season kicking off in three weeks. If Humphrey does return to the field in a month, he’d likely miss the first two weeks of the season. Anything more than that could put him out for Baltimore’s visit to Cleveland on October 1st.

With Humphrey out, Rock Ya-Sin would be the Ravens top corner. On his third team in five seasons, Ya-Sin hasn’t lived up to his draft status as an early Round 2 pick in 2019.

Given the range of Humphrey’s return timetable, Baltimore will at least face the Houston Texans and the Bengals without their top coverage guy. Prior to Week 4 against the Browns, the Ravens face the Indianapolis Colts. If Humphrey’s injury lingers beyond October 1st, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennesee Titans follow Cleveland.