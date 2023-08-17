Daily Dawg Chow 8/17: Game Night - Browns vs. Eagles kicks off 7:30pm (EDT)

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Ravens star injured, could miss first game versus Browns (Jared Mueller) Marlon Humphrey’s injury could dramatically impact the Ravens start
- Community Convo: Win free tickets to Browns training camp (Jared Mueller) Join our community to enter to win free tickets to Browns training camp this Sunday
- Browns Reacts Survey: Preseason - What position is of most concern? (Chris Pokorny) Also, we begin another year of fan confidence voting in your Cleveland Browns.
- Is it possible WR Austin Watkins, Jr. makes the final roster? (Barry Shuck) Is it possible WR Austin Watkins, Jr. makes the final roster?
- Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles - August 17, 2023 (Fox Sports) “View the Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles game played on August 17, 2023. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.”
- Eagles vs. Browns Preseason Preview: Deshaun Watson OUT, Jalen Hurts Playing? (Sports Illustrated) “The Philadelphia Eagles host the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night in the second of their three preseason games.”
- Amid lease talks, Cleveland to sign off on $3.4M in repairs to Browns Stadium (clevelanc.com) “But the $3.4 million expense, which was approved by City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Wednesday, is not part of that potential deal. Instead, it’s mandated under the terms of the current lease with the team from 1998, which requires the city to cover capital repairs at the stadium.”
- Wrapping Up Joint Practice with the Eagles (clevelandbrowns.com) “On a “First Friday” edition of Cleveland Browns Daily, Beau and Z play higher or lower with preseason power rankings, and Z provides an in-depth look of what he saw during the joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles!”
- Winners & losers from Browns’ joint practice with the Eagles (Youtube) Quincy Carrier analyzes how the Browns did against the defending NFC champs
