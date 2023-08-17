Eagles vs. Browns: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

After having two joint practices with them, the Cleveland Browns will play their third preseason game tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA National TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Local TV: WEWS - Chris Rose (play-by-play) & Joe Thomas (analyst).

WEWS - Chris Rose (play-by-play) & Joe Thomas (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 82 degrees (feels like 85 degrees) with a 15% chance of rain. 10 MPH winds from the South.

82 degrees (feels like 85 degrees) with a 15% chance of rain. 10 MPH winds from the South. Odds: Eagles by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Eagles by 3.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 37.5

TV Distribution Map

Nationally, the game will air LIVE on the NFL Network. Replays of the game will air on the NFL Network at 4:00 AM ET on Friday (August 18), 4 PM ET on Friday (August 18), and 4 AM ET on Saturday (August 19).

The game will air locally on WEWS (Channel 5.1). Here are a full list of networks carrying the game, per 506sports:

Chris Rose, Joe Thomas

WEWS (ABC/5 - Cleveland)

WBNS (CBS/10 - Columbus)

WTOL (CBS/11 - Toledo)

WYTV (ABC/33 - Youngstown)

WHIO (CBS/7 - Dayton)

Scott Graham, Ross Tucker

WCAU (NBC/10 - Philadelphia)

WPMT (FOX/43 - Harrisburg)

WOLF (FOX/56 - Scranton)

WATM (ABC/23 - Altoona)

WMDT (CW/47.2 - Salisbury MD)

KHII (My/9 - Honolulu)

Connections

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is a native of Philadelphia, Pa. where he attended Saint Joseph’s High School. He went to the University of Pennsylvania where he eventually served as assistant director of football operations. In 2005, he worked for the Eagles during training camp in their team operations department.

is a native of Philadelphia, Pa. where he attended Saint Joseph’s High School. He went to the University of Pennsylvania where he eventually served as assistant director of football operations. In 2005, he worked for the Eagles during training camp in their team operations department. Browns general manager and executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry served as vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 season.

served as vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 season. Browns assistant general manager Catherine Raiche worked for the Eagles from 2019-22. She served as football operations coordinator from 2019-21 and was promoted to vice president of football operations for the 2021-22 season.

worked for the Eagles from 2019-22. She served as football operations coordinator from 2019-21 and was promoted to vice president of football operations for the 2021-22 season. Browns DC Jim Schwartz was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles from 2016-20.

was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles from 2016-20. Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan served in the same position with the Eagles during the 1995-97 seasons.

served in the same position with the Eagles during the 1995-97 seasons. Browns senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave served as the quarterbacks coach with the Eagles during the 2014-15 season.

served as the quarterbacks coach with the Eagles during the 2014-15 season. Browns assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters was drafted by the Eagles 124th overall in the 2002 NFL Draft.

was drafted by the Eagles 124th overall in the 2002 NFL Draft. Browns director of performance Shaun Huls served in the same role for the Eagles during the 2013-19 seasons.

served in the same role for the Eagles during the 2013-19 seasons. Browns scout Shawn Heinlen served as the southwest area scout for the Eagles in his previous four seasons working in the NFL (2018-21).

served as the southwest area scout for the Eagles in his previous four seasons working in the NFL (2018-21). Browns player development coordinator Carson Walch served as the Eagles’ wide receivers coach from 2019 and assisted at the same position in 2018.

served as the Eagles’ wide receivers coach from 2019 and assisted at the same position in 2018. Browns director of football research and strategy Dave Giuliani served as data research coordinator for the Eagles.

served as data research coordinator for the Eagles. Eagles CB Greedy Williams was drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

was drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Eagles offensive quality control coach Alex Tanney played quarterback for the Browns during the 2013 season.

played quarterback for the Browns during the 2013 season. Eagles assistant defensive backs coach Taver Johnson served as the assistant special teams coach for the Browns during the 2004 season.

served as the assistant special teams coach for the Browns during the 2004 season. Eagles administrative assistant head coach Scott Kaniecki worked his previous seven seasons in the NFL with the Browns. He worked as a personnel assistant (2015, 2019-21), scouting assistant (2016-17), and defensive quality control coach (2018).

History