Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Preseason Week 2 Game Thread

Discuss the Browns vs. Eagles game with other fans live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Today, the Cleveland Browns play their third preseason game as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles! This is your game thread to discuss the action, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Date/Time: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Local Television: WEWS - Chris Rose (play-by-play) & Joe Thomas (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

