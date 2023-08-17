Browns inactives versus Eagles: A large list once again

When the Cleveland Browns faced the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game, the team had just 53 of their 90-man roster active. Last week against the Washington Commanders, a much larger contingent of players were on the field for the Browns.

For the team’s third preseason game, technically Week 2 of the NFL’s preseason schedule, we are back to not seeing a ton of players against the Philadelphia Eagles. Overly simplified, your favorite Cleveland player is probably not on the field tonight:

CB Greg Newsome II

S Juan Thornhill

WR Amari Cooper

QB Deshaun Watson

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

WR Elijah Moore

WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

WR Mike Woods II

WR Jaelon Darden

WR Marquise Goodwin

CB Denzel Ward

S Grant Delpit

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

RB Nick Chubb

S Rodney McLeod

RB Jerome Ford

CB A.J. Green III

LB Matthew Adams

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

C Ethan Pocic

DE Isaiah Thomas

G Drew Forbes

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

G Joel Bitonio

G Wyatt Teller

T Jack Conklin

TE Jordan Akins

TE David Njoku

TE Harrison Bryant

DE Alex Wright

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

DE Myles Garrett

DE Za’Darius Smith

We are uncertain why the team released the names in the order that they did. It is not alphabetical, not grouped by positions and not organized by starters and backups.

Either way, DTs Jordan Elliott and Shelby Harris are two of the potential starters that could see the field. Otherwise, a good chance for rookies and bubble players to make a name for themselves including a few we noted today that we are looking forward to.

We do not have any information on who will play from the Eagles at this point.

What do you think about the Browns decision to sit all those players?