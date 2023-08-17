Browns-Eagles finish in 18-18 preseason tie as rookies shine, but Cade York misses game-winner

Cleveland still has a kicker problem. Even after going 3-of-3 on field goals to start the game, when it came time to hit a go-ahead field goal with under two minutes, K Cade York missed twice. The result was an 18-18 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles, since preseason games don’t go to overtime. Let’s get to the full game recap.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson led the Browns’ offense in the first half, and on the first drive, he had Cleveland rolling. He found WR Cedric Tillman on 3rd-and-13 for 14 yards, WR Anthony Schwartz on 3rd-and-7 for 11 yards, and then Tillman again downfield for 36 yards to get them into the red zone.

A 7-yard completion to Bell on 3rd-and-8 set up 4th-and-1 from the 7 yard line. On fourth down, DTR kept it, getting down to the 2 yard line (and later the 1 yard line after a penalty). On 1st-and-goal from the 1 yard line, though, RB John Kelly fumbled, with Philadelphia recovering at the 2 yard line.

After an incomplete pass on first down by RB Marcus Mariota, he handed off to RB Kenneth Gainwell on second down. LB Mohamoud Diabate shot through the unfilled gap and took Gainwell down for a safety! It was the second time in as many weeks that the Browns’ first points of the game came via a safety.

Up 2-0, Philadelphia used the no huddle offense to help get them into Cleveland territory. The drive stalled at the Browns’ 38 yard line, but K Jake Elliott came on and drilled a 56-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead. The next several drive were a mixed bag, as the Browns punted a couple of times, and S Ronnie Hickman had his third interception in two weeks on an overthrown ball by Mariota.

Cleveland managed to get in range for a 43-yard field goal by K Cade York to put the Browns on top 5-3. Two plays later, Diabate continued to be the star of the first half. On a 14-yard screen pass, the linebacker punched the ball from the side to force a fumble that CB Cameron Mitchell recovered at the Eagles’ 45 yard line.

With four minutes left in through the second quarter, DTR zipped a 27-yard pass up the right sideline to WR Austin Watkins to the 11 yard line.

On the next play, Cleveland looked to be in business after a 10-yard run by RB Hassan Hall. However, a receiver was flagged for a hold, which stalled the drive. York came on for a 37-yard field goal, extending the Browns’ lead to 8-3. Cleveland’s defense remained stout, sacking Mariota a couple of times, but DTR couldn’t lead a two-minute drive to finish off his first half of action.

Philadelphia received the ball to begin the second half, and Tanner McKee immediately led a touchdown drive as the new signal caller. Passes of 12, 11, and 15 yards got Philadelphia into Cleveland territory, but then it was a 33-yard burst from RB Trey Sermon that went for a touchdown to put Philadelphia back on top at 10-8.

Kellen Mond’s first series only got to near mid-field, but after the Eagles went three-and-out, Mond caught fire with Watkins. First, it was a 23-yard pass, and then on 3rd-and-7, Mond hit him for a bobble, catch, spin, and run for a 32-yard touchdown.

The touchdown put the Browns back on top 15-10, and then early in the fourth quarter, a 43-yard field goal by York made it an 18-10 game. The Eagles flirted with a scoring drive after that, driving down to the 3 yard line. Back-to-back incompletions led to a turnover on downs. Mond only got the Browns out from danger territory before having to punt, and this time, Philadelphia’s drive was successful. They converted a 4th-and-1 at the 27 yard line on the ground, and then on the next play, McKee found TE Brady Russell for a 22-yard touchdown.

The Eagles also converted the two-point try to knot things up at 18-18 with six minutes to play in the game. Another connection to Watkins helped get Cleveland to the 29 yard line at the two-minute warning, with York having the chance to put Cleveland ahead. York came on for the 46-yard field goal and missed it. An illegal formation penalty was called on the Eagles, allowing York to re-try from 41 yards. He missed that one too. Those two misses kind of negate all of the positives for York on the evening, right?

With the game still tied, now Philadelphia had a crack at a drive. They got shy of midfield, but on a 3rd-and-long, DT Tommy Togiai came up with a sack. The Browns called their first timeout with 0:40 left in the game. After the punt, they were at the 29 yard line with 0:32 left. They didn’t get close enough for a Hail Mary shot, and the game ended in a tie.

As for injuries during the game, Hickman left during the first half and went to the medical tent. CB Mike Ford also left during the first half and was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Cleveland’s final preseason game will be next week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quick Hitters