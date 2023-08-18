Friday Dawg Chow: Browns, Eagles Tie, More Kicker Talk and so much more

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Win training camp tickets (drawing Friday around noon): Click the article, join the comments as directed and you could win tickets to the last weekend training camp practice of 2023.
- Breaking down the tie as rookies shine (Chris Pokorny): QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson led the Browns’ offense in the first half, and on the first drive, he had Cleveland rolling.
- Long list of Browns starters, key reserves didn’t play (Jared Mueller): Overly simplified, your favorite Cleveland player was probably not on the field last night.
- Three (and a bonus) things we were on a lookout for last night (Jared Mueller): A few things went exactly as we had hoped and at least one did not
More Browns coverage from around the web:
- More on Cade York and the Defense, DTR and Watkins Shining (The OBR): Watkins did not join the Browns until just before training camp began at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. Watkins has not only been the Browns leading receiver in the preseason, but in the entire NFL through three games.
- Let’s Talk about Cade York (Quincy Carrier): Right after the game, Quincy had some thoughts and, of course, the kicker was the big conversation.
- Twitter Reacts to the Browns, Eagles Tie (Browns Wire): Let’s take a look at how Browns fans reacted on social media to the win over the Eagles Thursday night.
- Three Under the Radar Browns (The OBR): OBR Analytics takes a look at three Cleveland Browns players that are currently flying under the radar, but should be meaningful contributors in 2023.
- 4 Downs: Watkins Shines and More Takeaways (Browns Wire): In this preseason slop fest that consisted of loads of turnovers and penalties, what stood out for the Browns? Here is your preseason Week 2 edition of 4 Downs.
Besides York, what was your biggest takeaway from last night’s tie? Join the great Chow Community in the comment section below where they will take us to task for not posting today’s edition until almost 8 AM but will do so lovingly and talk Browns stuff!
