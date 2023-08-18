Browns 53-man roster prediction after Eagles preseason game

The Cleveland Browns are 1-1-1 through three preseason games after tying with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The 18-18 score seems unique but few want to look back at every preseason game ever.

Instead, we now look forward. The Browns have one more preseason game before having to cutdown rosters and prepare for Week 1 and a tough start to their 2023 schedule.

Cleveland’s roster is both loaded and loaded with important concerns. K Cade York has put his job in jeopardy according to everyone but the team, WR Austin Watkins has come on strong and RB Demetric Felton could have locked up the third running back spot.

Here is what the Browns roster could look like when the initial 53-man is published. First, a couple of notes:

Hasaan Hall and John Kelly will likely make the team’s practice squad to buoy the running back room

and will likely make the team’s practice squad to buoy the running back room Watkins playing long into preseason games seems to indicate his roster spot is still very much not sealed

DT Jordan Elliott continues to play in preseason games despite being with starters during practice, perhaps his spot is not certain at all

continues to play in preseason games despite being with starters during practice, perhaps his spot is not certain at all DE Alex Wright’s injury might keep him out a couple of games but may not be enough for him to keep him off the initial roster

injury might keep him out a couple of games but may not be enough for him to keep him off the initial roster DT Maurice Hurst looks good, just needs to stay healthy

looks good, just needs to stay healthy Can’t deny safety Ronnie Hickman after his three interceptions

after his three interceptions While QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has looked good, his throws have been risky so keeping three quarterbacks is probably the safe play instead of looking to trade Josh Dobbs

On to our prediction:

Browns 53-Man Roster Prediction Position Starter(s) Backup(s) Position Starter(s) Backup(s) QB - 3 Deshaun Watson Josh Dobbs, Dorian Thompson Robinson* RB - 3 Nick Chubb Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton WR - 7 Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore Cedric Tillman*, David Bell, Jakeem Grant, Austin Watkins TE - 3 David Njoku Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant OT - 4 Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin James Hudson, Dawand Jones* Guard - 3 Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller Michael Dunn Center - 2 Ethan Pocic Luke Wypler* DE - 5 Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire* DT - 5 Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris Siaki Ika*, Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst LB - 5 Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Sione Takitaki, Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate^ CB - 6 Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson AJ Green, Mike Ford, Cameron Mitchell* Safety - 4 Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod Kicker - 1 Cade York Punter - 1 Corey Bojorquez LS - 1 Charley Hughlett

Join us in the comment section below to share your thoughts on who we left off, who shouldn’t be making the roster and where your big concerns are: