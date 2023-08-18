Browns 53-man roster prediction after Eagles preseason game

The Cleveland Browns are 1-1-1 through three preseason games after tying with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The 18-18 score seems unique but few want to look back at every preseason game ever.
Instead, we now look forward. The Browns have one more preseason game before having to cutdown rosters and prepare for Week 1 and a tough start to their 2023 schedule.
Cleveland’s roster is both loaded and loaded with important concerns. K Cade York has put his job in jeopardy according to everyone but the team, WR Austin Watkins has come on strong and RB Demetric Felton could have locked up the third running back spot.
Here is what the Browns roster could look like when the initial 53-man is published. First, a couple of notes:
- Hasaan Hall and John Kelly will likely make the team’s practice squad to buoy the running back room
- Watkins playing long into preseason games seems to indicate his roster spot is still very much not sealed
- DT Jordan Elliott continues to play in preseason games despite being with starters during practice, perhaps his spot is not certain at all
- DE Alex Wright’s injury might keep him out a couple of games but may not be enough for him to keep him off the initial roster
- DT Maurice Hurst looks good, just needs to stay healthy
- Can’t deny safety Ronnie Hickman after his three interceptions
- While QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has looked good, his throws have been risky so keeping three quarterbacks is probably the safe play instead of looking to trade Josh Dobbs
On to our prediction:
Browns 53-Man Roster Prediction
|Position
|Starter(s)
|Backup(s)
|Position
|Starter(s)
|Backup(s)
|QB - 3
|Deshaun Watson
|Josh Dobbs, Dorian Thompson Robinson*
|RB - 3
|Nick Chubb
|Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton
|WR - 7
|Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore
|Cedric Tillman*, David Bell, Jakeem Grant, Austin Watkins
|TE - 3
|David Njoku
|Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant
|OT - 4
|Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin
|James Hudson, Dawand Jones*
|Guard - 3
|Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller
|Michael Dunn
|Center - 2
|Ethan Pocic
|Luke Wypler*
|DE - 5
|Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith
|Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire*
|DT - 5
|Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris
|Siaki Ika*, Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst
|LB - 5
|Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Sione Takitaki, Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate^
|CB - 6
|Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson
|AJ Green, Mike Ford, Cameron Mitchell*
|Safety - 4
|Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit
|Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod
|Kicker - 1
|Cade York
|Punter - 1
|Corey Bojorquez
|LS - 1
|Charley Hughlett
