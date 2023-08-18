Jadeveon Clowney finds a new home in the AFC North

The Cleveland Browns will once again have to deal with DE Jadeveon Clowney but this time it won’t be as a part of their team.

Clowney was seen as an important signing for the Browns and played well enough in his first season in Cleveland to be brought back for a second. While he has never been a big sack guy, his ability to push the pocket helped DE Myles Garrett and he was very good against the run.

Then the hulking defensive end through the Browns under the bus, was sent home to end the 2022 season before trying to walk back his comments.

His poor performance and negative ending to his time in Cleveland led Clowney to have to wait until early August to even visit a team. He visited the Jacksonville Jaguars shortly after his first visit with the Baltimore Ravens.

Finally, the Ravens gave Clowney a landing spot where he rejoins the AFC North and WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Jadaveon Clowney is going to the Ravens. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 18, 2023

With Baltimore, Clowney will provide a strong side defensive end to go with edge rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. The former top overall pick will help the Ravens stop the run and could rush the passer from defensive tackle as well.

When healthy, a big if with Clowney, the defensive end is a productive player but believes he is capable of being a star despite years of proof otherwise.

How do you feel about the Ravens bringing Clowney back into the AFC North?